Dozens dead after attacks on villages in Congo

Radical militias are said to be responsible

Vianney blamed fighters from the Codeco militia for the attack. It is one of numerous armed groups fighting for land and access to raw materials in the region. In the past, Codeco has been held responsible by the UN for attacks that could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. These have included attacks on the Hema ethnic group, which, according to Vianney, was also the target of the attack this time.