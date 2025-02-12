Vorteilswelt
Art rental in Graz

An initiative brings fresh art home

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 11:00

For ten years, the Graz-based Kunstverleih initiative by Andreas Heller, Isa Riedl and zweintopf has been bringing together people with an interest in contemporary art and artists. From February 21, it's that time again.

0 Kommentare

Ten years ago, Andreas Heller, Isa Riedl and the duo zweintopf came up with the idea for the Kunstverleih initiative. It's not just about lending out works of art, but rather a network of artists and art enthusiasts has formed in the meantime, in which works of art circulate that would otherwise disappear well packed away in various depots or studios. Both the number of people who borrow these works and the number of available artworks are constantly increasing.

Selection on site or online
The works of art are presented in exhibitions at changing locations as well as online. But here too, the initiative's offer goes far beyond simple selection. Artists and interested parties meet at a speed dating event, where they can get to know each other and talk about the art.

Speed dating in the Forum Stadtpark
This year, the Forum Stadtpark in Graz is once again the venue for the exhibition. It starts on February 21 from 2 to 6 pm. The works of art can also be viewed from February 25 to 28 (free admission), before the speed dating with the artists begins on February 28 at 7 pm. There are 33 Styrian artists taking part, including well-known names such as Christoph Grill, Wendelin Pressl, Anja Korherr, Edda Strobl, Erwin Polanc, Petra Sterry, studio Asynchrome and, of course, the three initiators.

In cooperation with the Office Ukraine Graz, Oleksandr Halischuk, Sofia Makaruk and Anton Tkachenko are also making their works available this year.

