An initiative brings fresh art home

Ten years ago, Andreas Heller, Isa Riedl and the duo zweintopf came up with the idea for the Kunstverleih initiative. It's not just about lending out works of art, but rather a network of artists and art enthusiasts has formed in the meantime, in which works of art circulate that would otherwise disappear well packed away in various depots or studios. Both the number of people who borrow these works and the number of available artworks are constantly increasing.