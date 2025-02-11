0.4% more than in 2024
Austria’s population grew to 9.2 million
At the beginning of 2025, there were exactly 9,198,214 people living in Austria - an increase of 39,464 people or 0.4% compared to the previous year. The proportion of foreign nationals is now 20.2 percent (1,855,624 people), which is higher than the previous year's figure of 19.7 percent.
Vienna leads with a foreign share of 36.4 percent, followed by Vorarlberg (20.9 percent) and Salzburg (20.8 percent). Carinthia recorded the lowest figure at 13.6 percent.
Growth was lower than in previous years - around 2023: up 53,978 people or 0.6% according to Statistics Austria.
- More residents in Vienna, fewer in Burgenland: Vienna saw an increase of 1.1 percent. At the beginning of the year, a total of 2,028,399 people lived in the federal capital. The increase in Vorarlberg (0.4 percent) was exactly in line with the national average, while the increase was slightly lower in Upper Austria (0.3 percent) and in Salzburg, Lower Austria, Tyrol and Styria (0.2 percent each). At plus 0.1 percent, Carinthia recorded the smallest population increase, while Burgenland even saw a minimal decline (minus 0.04 percent).
At regional level, the population increased in a total of 57 political districts.
- The strongest increases were recorded in the cities of Sankt Pölten (1.5 percent), Wiener Neustadt (1.4 percent), Vienna (1.1 percent) and Graz (0.9 percent).
- The figuresdeclined in 37 political districts: In addition to the small statutory town of Rust (2.5 percent), the districts of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag (one percent), Güssing (0.8 percent) as well as Gmünd, Lilienfeld, Murau, Hermagor and Waidhofen an der Thaya (minus 0.6 percent each) shrank the most.
Vienna: Donaustadt gains, Innere Stadt loses
Within the federal capital, seven districts recorded a decline, while 16 saw an increase in population.
- The strongest increases were recorded in Donaustadt (3.3 percent), Leopoldstadt (2.4 percent), Liesing (two percent) and Floridsdorf (1.8 percent).
- By contrast, the largest declines were recorded in the Innere Stadt (1.5 percent), Josefstadt (one percent) and Mariahilf (0.9 percent).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.