"Like a tortoise"

Vonn: Shiffrin wouldn’t have helped either

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 11:17

Even Mikaela Shiffrin wouldn't have helped. Lindsey Vonn is 2:51 seconds behind after the downhill at the women's team combined in Saalbach. A medal was already out of reach at the halfway point.

0 Kommentare

Lindsey Vonn actually wanted to pair up with Mikaela Shiffrin in the team combined, but she opted for world champion Breezy Johnson. Lindsey Vonn reacted disgruntled to this, as she would have liked to use Shiffrin's slalom services herself and thus increase her own chances of winning a medal. After the downhill race, however, these are largely buried. Her team partner AJ Brown now had to "fire up the turbo" in the slalom, Vonn said after her downhill run. In vain. Although Hunt was able to improve her time, she was unable to provide a surprise.

"Like a tortoise"
Vonn was unhappy with her run. "I don't know what the problem is, I just can't get any speed." Lindsey pointed out in the ORF interview: "I skied like a turtle, something's not right." The speed ace also knew that it wasn't going to be easy for AJ Hunt.

Lindsey Vonn was still able to smile. (Bild: AP)
Lindsey Vonn was still able to smile.
(Bild: AP)

A World Championship to forget
So far, it has not been Lindsey Vonn's World Championships. After her comeback, expectations were high, but it was only enough for 15th place in the downhill and she was even eliminated in the super-G. Nevertheless, the US star is not giving up and is already looking to the future. "I still have some time until the Olympic Games," says Vonn with motivation.

