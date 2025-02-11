Vonn: Shiffrin wouldn’t have helped either

Lindsey Vonn actually wanted to pair up with Mikaela Shiffrin in the team combined, but she opted for world champion Breezy Johnson. Lindsey Vonn reacted disgruntled to this, as she would have liked to use Shiffrin's slalom services herself and thus increase her own chances of winning a medal. After the downhill race, however, these are largely buried. Her team partner AJ Brown now had to "fire up the turbo" in the slalom, Vonn said after her downhill run. In vain. Although Hunt was able to improve her time, she was unable to provide a surprise.