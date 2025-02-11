"Like a tortoise"
Vonn: Shiffrin wouldn’t have helped either
Even Mikaela Shiffrin wouldn't have helped. Lindsey Vonn is 2:51 seconds behind after the downhill at the women's team combined in Saalbach. A medal was already out of reach at the halfway point.
Lindsey Vonn actually wanted to pair up with Mikaela Shiffrin in the team combined, but she opted for world champion Breezy Johnson. Lindsey Vonn reacted disgruntled to this, as she would have liked to use Shiffrin's slalom services herself and thus increase her own chances of winning a medal. After the downhill race, however, these are largely buried. Her team partner AJ Brown now had to "fire up the turbo" in the slalom, Vonn said after her downhill run. In vain. Although Hunt was able to improve her time, she was unable to provide a surprise.
"Like a tortoise"
Vonn was unhappy with her run. "I don't know what the problem is, I just can't get any speed." Lindsey pointed out in the ORF interview: "I skied like a turtle, something's not right." The speed ace also knew that it wasn't going to be easy for AJ Hunt.
A World Championship to forget
So far, it has not been Lindsey Vonn's World Championships. After her comeback, expectations were high, but it was only enough for 15th place in the downhill and she was even eliminated in the super-G. Nevertheless, the US star is not giving up and is already looking to the future. "I still have some time until the Olympic Games," says Vonn with motivation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.