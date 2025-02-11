Discovered by accident
Wheel clamp simply cracked off “rolling bomb”
A rear-end collision on the A8 motorway uncovered a wild scam: Three Afghans and a Kyrgyz had previously cracked the wheel clamp on a severely defective articulated truck and were traveling towards Germany. Police officers had taken the vehicle out of circulation ten days earlier.
On Monday at around 0.30 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on the A8 in the municipality of Pram, in the direction of Sattledt, in which a small truck collided with an articulated truck. The Polish driver (45) of the small truck was trapped and injured, but was responsive. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Ried im Innkreis. The previously unknown driver of the articulated truck was not injured.
Articulated vehicle had been withdrawn from traffic
During the accident investigation, the police noticed that it was the same articulated vehicle that had already been taken out of service by the Ried freeway police on 1 February due to serious technical defects at the Renhartsberg parking lot.
Forged license plate
In addition, a wheel clamp was attached to the trailer of the articulated vehicle at the time, which had apparently been forcibly removed. The damaged wheel clamp and the removed tire were later found nearby. It also turned out that a fake license plate was attached to the rear of the trailer.
Three Afghans and one Kyrgyz
According to current findings, the suspects are a total of three Afghan and one Kyrgyz national. They showed up at the parking lot in a car before midnight on February 10, removed the wheel clamp, attached the fake license plate and wanted to accompany the transport towards Germany by car on the A8.
Only one stayed behind
One of the unknown Afghan nationals was the driver of the articulated vehicle involved in the accident. After the accident, the three Afghans left the scene without providing first aid and left the 34-year-old Kyrgyz national, who had previously been in the car with them, at the scene of the accident. Further investigations are underway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
