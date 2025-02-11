Wheel clamp simply cracked off “rolling bomb”

On Monday at around 0.30 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on the A8 in the municipality of Pram, in the direction of Sattledt, in which a small truck collided with an articulated truck. The Polish driver (45) of the small truck was trapped and injured, but was responsive. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Ried im Innkreis. The previously unknown driver of the articulated truck was not injured.