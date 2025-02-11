Vorteilswelt
Murdered according to kibbutz

Oldest Hamas hostage dead: Trump threatens “hell”

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 09:57

The oldest hostage held by the terrorist militia Hamas is said to be dead: 86-year-old Shlomo Mansour did not survive his abduction from his home on October 7, 2023, as his kibbutz Kissufim explained. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, demanded the release of all hostages or an end to the ceasefire - otherwise "all hell will break loose".

"It is with a heavy heart that we kibbutz members received the news this morning that our dear friend Shlomo Mansour, 86, was murdered in Hamas captivity. He was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Kissufim in the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023," his community said in a statement.

Kibbutz: "Shlomo was the beating heart of Kissufim"
Mansour should have been released during the first phase of the hostage release agreement, as reported by "The Times of Israel". "Shlomo was much more than just a community member for us - he was a father, a grandfather, a true friend and the beating heart of Kissufim," the kibbutz mourns the victim.

Shlomo survived the Farhud massacre in Baghdad in 1941 and later moved to Israel, according to Israeli diplomat Davin Saranga on the X news platform.

Hamas had postponed the release of the hostages, claiming that Israel had violated the terms of the ceasefire. It was planned that further kidnap victims would be released on Saturday. 

US President Donald Trump reacted to this with harsh words: if not all hostages are able to leave the Gaza Strip by midday on Saturday, he will push for an end to the current ceasefire. Then "all hell will break loose", said Trump. However, he emphasized that he would leave the decision to Israel.

Trump: Hamas will "find out what I mean"
 Trump did not initially comment on the exact details. He merely added that Hamas would "find out what I mean". When asked whether he would rule out the possibility of the US armed forces becoming involved, Trump replied: "We'll see what happens." He branded the Hamas announcement to halt the agreed hostage releases as "terrible".

Hamas: threats are useless
Hamas responded by calling on Trump to refrain from making threats. There is an agreement that must be fulfilled by both sides, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told the Reuters news agency. "Trump must not forget that there is an agreement that must be honored by both sides and that this is the only way to return prisoners. Threats are useless and only make things more complicated."

Egypt and Qatar want to maintain ceasefire
Egypt and Qatar had previously positioned themselves as mediators in view of the new escalation. According to an Egyptian official, they are very concerned and want to do their best to maintain the ceasefire. But Israel must abide by the ceasefire and exchange agreements, added the official, who asked not to be named.

