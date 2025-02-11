Vorteilswelt
Digital creativity

City of Salzburg awards Game Prize for the second time

11.02.2025 17:00

The City of Salzburg is sending out a strong signal for digital art and interactive media: in 2025, the "Prize for Interactive, Digital Media Design in an Artistic Context and Games" will be awarded for the second time. The prize, endowed with a total of 6,000 euros, honors creative projects that design digital and interactive experiences in an innovative way.

0 Kommentare

Whether virtual reality, interactive installations or smartphone games - the prize supports artists, developers and creatives who are breaking new ground with digital media. Two outstanding projects will be honored:

  • Main prize (4,000 euros) for a digital project that has already been published and has artistic and content value.
  • Sponsorship prize (2,000 euros) for an innovative project that is still in development to support its implementation.

Who can submit?
Individuals, companies, associations or institutions with a connection to Salzburg can apply. This includes either the main residence, the headquarters of the organization or a demonstrable connection to the city in terms of content.

Evaluation by experts
An expert jury evaluates the submitted works based on criteria such as artistic quality, originality, accessibility and interactive playability. Projects are not judged on their utility or learning effects, but on their creative and artistic expression.

The submission deadline for the Game Prize 2025 is Friday, March 21, 2025.

Submission deadline and modalities
Applications must be submitted digitally. High-resolution files are not welcome; instead, applicants should pay attention to reduced data volumes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

