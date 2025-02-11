"Not fit for government"
ÖVP shoots sharply against FPÖ: “power rush”
The power poker for ministerial posts continued on Monday during the 90-minute round of negotiations - even though the country is facing major challenges. As the ÖVP sees it, this seems to be of little interest to the Blue Party. Negotiations between the two parties resumed on Tuesday afternoon.
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl continues to insist on both ministries: Finance and Home Affairs. The Ministry of the Interior is "an important department" and a core competence of the Freedom Party, "we are entering the negotiations with this attitude", said Kickl immediately before the start of the talks.
The ÖVP and its chairman Christian Stocker, on the other hand, have submitted a paper to the Blue Party (see below) in which common basic principles of governance should be defined. Kickl, however, still expects the ÖVP to move.
"Those in a power frenzy are not fit to govern"
Harald Mahrer, President of the Chamber of Commerce, now puts the rod in Kickl's window: "Austria is a democracy and basic democratic principles are important. Anyone who is not willing to reach a consensus and is only in a rush for power may not be fit for government."
The talks continued around midday on Tuesday. The only question is how long they will last. Until the last few days, completely different signals had been coming from negotiating circles of both parties. However, the Blue Party tends to be more optimistic than the Black Party, complaining of "sabotage" from ÖVP circles.
Nevertheless, the highest FPÖ circles told the "Krone" that they are firmly assuming that the blue-black coalition will come about.
ÖVP submits paper with "basic lines"
In the paper submitted by the ÖVP to its negotiating partner entitled "Setting common basic lines beyond dispute", the ÖVP discusses key points for "every Austrian federal government - regardless of party and ideology":
- It mentions a "clear pro-European positioning and international cooperation" as the "foundation of the federal government" in order to be able to speak with "one voice in Europe".
- A condemnation of the Russian war of aggression is named as a further "basic line". The German government "sees Russia as a threat, especially to Europe". Action must also be taken against espionage, disinformation and interference in democratic elections.
- The "rule of law" is also emphasized. The basis is the legal system, in particular the Austrian constitution and laws, but also the ECHR, the EU treaties and the case law of courts such as the Constitutional Court, ECtHR and ECJ. It also calls for "effective measures against fake news and disinformation".
- ÖVP calls for commitment to Sky Shield, the "neutrality-compliant" defense of airspace against missiles and drones. The ÖVP declares "unrestricted" international cooperation between intelligence services as a "top priority".
- A clear commitment and suitable measures are also demanded with regard to the demarcation against political and religious extremes - this applies to left-wing extremism, right-wing extremism or religiously motivated extremism such as political Islam, while the protection of minorities is also emphasized.
Dispute over allocation of responsibilities
The extent to which the dispute that broke out the previous week over the different ideas regarding the distribution of portfolios was addressed remained open for the time being. It is known that negotiations were interrupted the previous week, after which there was complete radio silence between the negotiating leaders for around two days.
Federal President prepared for all scenarios
It was only after individual meetings with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen that Kickl and Stocker agreed to continue the talks last Thursday. The presidential chancellery emphasized that it was prepared for all scenarios.
Should the coalition negotiations collapse, there are several possible scenarios: In addition to new elections or renewed black-red negotiations, there is also the option of the Federal President appointing a government of experts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.