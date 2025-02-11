Today is already New Year’s Eve in the premier class

Hard to believe, but true. The heavyweights, who also have the highest squad market values - City 1.3 billion, Real 1.23 - have not covered themselves in glory in the new league phase. This is one of the reasons why one of the two teams will fall by the wayside. "What we showed had little to do with dominance. There was a lack of stability," said City coach Pep Guardiola, who was anything but satisfied with his team's performances.