Vin instead of Erwin
The Pröll look is passé: Odermatt is now bald!
It didn't take long for the Erwin Pröll look to make an appearance at the Ski World Championships in Saalbach: less than 24 hours after Marco Odermatt, like several of his Swiss teammates, sported a hairstyle reminiscent of the former governor of Lower Austria, the men's ski sport dominator suddenly looks completely different again!
As Odermatt literally "revealed" as a guest on the "World Cup Special Talk" on ServusTV, he now goes "topless" through the world - in other words, without hair. As proof of this, the Super-G World Champion briefly pulled his cap off his head, which now looks more like Vin Diesel than Erwin Pröll ...
Odermatt skips team combination
Apart from the hair issue, Odermatt also announced that he will not be competing in the World Championship Team Combined on Wednesday. The Swiss explained that the giant slalom on Friday has "higher priority" for him.
"It still takes a lot of energy" to compete in the team combined, said Odermatt. Instead, he will concentrate on the giant slalom training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
