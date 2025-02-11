Experts sound the alarm: water resources under threat

Other countries have stricter values

This also worries the ecological veteran Helmut Belanyecz: Nobody knows how many water supply systems are also massively contaminated, he says. "There is no comprehensive overview. The operators often have no idea what quantities of this eternal chemical are flowing through their pipes," confirms Helmut Burtscher-Schaden, environmental chemist at GLOBAL 2000. His concern: instead of tackling the problem decisively, Austria could soon adopt a limit value that was already set in Germany in 2020 - but without taking into account the particular risks for children and infants. A fatal mistake. After all, other countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium have long had stricter values that actually provide protection.