Criticism of Israel: Hamas halts hostage releases

Trump's Gaza statements put a strain on negotiations

The efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are also being hampered by statements made by the US President. In an interview with Fox News, excerpts of which were published on Monday, Trump said in response to the question of whether the Palestinians had the right to return after the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip: "No, they don't". He reiterated his suggestion that Egypt and Jordan could take in the Palestinians. Both states have already rejected this. Netanyahu had welcomed Trump's initiative.