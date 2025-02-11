After record fine: How much will it cost the brewery?

What is the beer multinational, which owns brands such as Gösser, Zipfer, Kaiser and Puntigamer and is a subsidiary of the Heineken Group, accused of? Brau Union is alleged to have threatened to stop selling beer to beverage customers if they did not also purchase other beverages from it. In addition, customers are said to have been obliged not to stock any beverages from other competitors or to cover the majority of their product range via Brau Union. In addition, there was the exchange of competition-sensitive data as well as market and customer group allocations, which, according to the Federal Competition Authority, had already been partially remedied at the time of the application.