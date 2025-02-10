Diagonale opens with film by Graz director

The film scene is a guest in Graz: the 28th edition of the Diagonale, the festival of Austrian film, takes place from March 27 to April 1. This year's festival opens with a feature film debut by a native of Graz: Florian Pochlatko was born in 1986 and is a graduate of the Ortweinschule. In 2013, he won the prize for best short fiction film at the Diagonale with "Erdbeerland". "How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World" follows Pia (Luisa-Céline Gaffron), in her mid-20s, after a stay in a psychiatric ward. Between the catastrophic state of the world and private problems with her parents and ex-boyfriend, she - like so many others - tries to come to terms.