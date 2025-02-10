Film festival in March
Diagonale opens with film by Graz director
The Diagonale film festival takes place in Graz at the end of March - for the second time under the directorship of Dominik Kamalzadeh and Claudia Slanar. Florian Pochlatko's feature film debut "How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World" opens the festival, the grand acting prize goes to Inge Maux.
The film scene is a guest in Graz: the 28th edition of the Diagonale, the festival of Austrian film, takes place from March 27 to April 1. This year's festival opens with a feature film debut by a native of Graz: Florian Pochlatko was born in 1986 and is a graduate of the Ortweinschule. In 2013, he won the prize for best short fiction film at the Diagonale with "Erdbeerland". "How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World" follows Pia (Luisa-Céline Gaffron), in her mid-20s, after a stay in a psychiatric ward. Between the catastrophic state of the world and private problems with her parents and ex-boyfriend, she - like so many others - tries to come to terms.
The film also stars Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Harald Krassnitzer and David Scheid. The film will have its world premiere at the Berlinale and will be shown for the first time in Austria at the Diagonale.
The enduring and the new
"Sometimes there are debut films whose unbridledness is simply stunning and which leave a lasting impression," say festival directors Dominik Kamalzadeh and Claudia Slanar about the selection. "'How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World' by Florian Pochlatko is the film of the hour for us."
The duo promises to "stay our course" in the second year: "A little consistency is a must." This year, they can boast a particularly large number of premieres and international appeal once again. "The next generation of female filmmakers will make their voices heard even more."
Two film history specials are on the agenda: "Austria - a Satire" is dedicated to satirical work from 1976 to 1989 in Austrian film and television history. The program includes "Elfriede Jelinek. News from Home 18.8.88" by VALIE EXPORT or the "Staatsoperette" by Franz Novotny (1977). The Diagonale is dedicating a retrospective to documentary filmmaker Ivette Löcker.
Grand Acting Prize for Inge Maux
On the day of the festival opening, Diagonale also awards the Grand Acting Prize for services to Austrian film culture - it goes to the "charismatic and versatile character actress" Inge Maux. She was born in Upper Austria in 1944 and appeared in films such as "Rimini" and "Paradies: Liebe" by Ulrich Seidl, "Murer" by Christian Frosch and Elisabeth Scharang's "Jack". "Inge Maux takes on her roles with enormous dedication and without restraint. Whether comedic, dramatic or tragic: her acting has texture and depth," the jury explained.
The entire program will be presented on 14 March. Tickets go on sale on March 21 at ten o'clock - online and at Kunsthaus Graz.
