Romanian head of state Johannis resigns

In accordance with the constitution, his office will now be temporarily taken over by the liberal Senate President Ilie Bolojan, who will now be the head of state until after the presidential election in May. The original election was annulled by the Supreme Court on the basis of intelligence findings that the campaign was manipulated via social media. The first round of the election was surprisingly won by the previously little-known right-wing extremist Calin Georgescu, who had mainly campaigned for support on the social network TikTok.