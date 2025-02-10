Great luck: Carinthian zoo expects 35 python babies

"They stay in the egg for the first day and only venture out on the second day," explains the reptile expert. "They are then very aggressive and bite quickly. After all, everything is a threat to the little ones." The python babies are then sent to other zoos - so the wild life is doubly protected. "You can't release them because they carry germs that could be deadly to wild animals," explains Happ. "And if enough pythons are bred, none are taken from the wild."