Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drunken fall

A passer-by found a frozen body in a ditch

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 12:43

A passer-by in Traun in Upper Austria made a gruesome discovery on Sunday morning: The woman discovered a lifeless person partially frozen in the water in the moat of the castle. The victim was a 56-year-old man.

0 Kommentare

The passer-by made the terrible discovery in the moat of the castle in Traun at around 10 o'clock on Sunday morning. The lifeless person was partially frozen. Unfortunately, all help came too late for the man, who was rescued by the emergency services.

No outside involvement
The police have ruled out the possibility that the accident was caused by someone else. The 56-year-old is believed to have been drunk on Saturday evening when he went to do his emergency work and fell into the ditch. The investigation is ongoing. 

Tyrol: Woman fell into pond and survived
It was only on Sunday that a 54-year-old Thai woman survived falling into a pond in Tyrol, as two cyclists happened to be cycling past and heard the woman's cries for help. The bikers reacted immediately and rushed to the woman's aid. "I wanted to push my bike across the ice to her first, but that was too short," the 57-year-old recalled the dramatic seconds. 

Finally, the rescuer found a long branch, which he held out to the woman. Little by little, he managed to pull the exhausted woman to the shore.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf