A passer-by found a frozen body in a ditch

Tyrol: Woman fell into pond and survived

It was only on Sunday that a 54-year-old Thai woman survived falling into a pond in Tyrol, as two cyclists happened to be cycling past and heard the woman's cries for help. The bikers reacted immediately and rushed to the woman's aid. "I wanted to push my bike across the ice to her first, but that was too short," the 57-year-old recalled the dramatic seconds.