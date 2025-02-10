Drunken fall
A passer-by found a frozen body in a ditch
A passer-by in Traun in Upper Austria made a gruesome discovery on Sunday morning: The woman discovered a lifeless person partially frozen in the water in the moat of the castle. The victim was a 56-year-old man.
The passer-by made the terrible discovery in the moat of the castle in Traun at around 10 o'clock on Sunday morning. The lifeless person was partially frozen. Unfortunately, all help came too late for the man, who was rescued by the emergency services.
No outside involvement
The police have ruled out the possibility that the accident was caused by someone else. The 56-year-old is believed to have been drunk on Saturday evening when he went to do his emergency work and fell into the ditch. The investigation is ongoing.
Tyrol: Woman fell into pond and survived
It was only on Sunday that a 54-year-old Thai woman survived falling into a pond in Tyrol, as two cyclists happened to be cycling past and heard the woman's cries for help. The bikers reacted immediately and rushed to the woman's aid. "I wanted to push my bike across the ice to her first, but that was too short," the 57-year-old recalled the dramatic seconds.
Finally, the rescuer found a long branch, which he held out to the woman. Little by little, he managed to pull the exhausted woman to the shore.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
