Learning how to use digital media

More awareness of digital media and how to use it: This is what "Safer Internet Day" wants to achieve in 2025. Digital media is an important topic for the Graz Children's Office all year round. How does this fit in with the planned ban on cell phones?
Tuesday marks the 22nd International Safer Internet Day. Under the motto "Together for a better internet", the day aims to raise awareness for the safe use of digital media. For the EU initiative Saferinternet, the focus is on the media skills of children and young people.
The topic of internet safety is also important for the Graz Children's Office - the lobby for people up to the age of 14. "Digital media are a big part of everyday life and we deal with this all year round," says Jessica Braunegger, spokesperson for the Children's Office.
In the thick of it instead of just being there
Safer Internet Day on 11 February is primarily intended to emphasize the relevance of learning how to use the internet. Braunegger also confirms this: "It is important to prepare children and young people for potential problems when using the internet and not to leave them to deal with them alone." The new guidelines on misinformation from the internet company Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, make this clear once again. "Children need to be informed about this and learn how to recognize fake news," emphasizes the spokesperson.
The message from the Graz Children's Office is clear: children have a right to participate in the internet. "It's a very emotional topic between parents and children. Parents often see digital media as fundamentally bad because they didn't grow up with it themselves and want to protect their children from it. But children enjoy the internet," explains Braunegger.
The Children's Office therefore recommends openness for discussions. If adults are interested in the appeal of the internet, a relationship of trust can be established. "Then the children and young people will come to the adults and ask about problems or incomprehensible content on the internet."
Sexual harassment as a danger on the internet
As part of "Safer Internet Day", the initiative is presenting a new study on the topic of "Sexual harassment online", for which over 400 children and young people in Austria were surveyed. The results are alarming: almost 40% of 11 to 17-year-olds have already been confronted with it. Sexual assaults on the internet include offensive comments, intimate questions or requests to send nude photos. Both girls and boys are affected. Nevertheless, there is a clear difference here: more than half of all girls surveyed have already had experience in this area, but only around a quarter of boys. "It is essential that young people learn to recognize dangers early on and to protect themselves - for example, by being aware of their own boundaries and confidently pointing them out. At the same time, we need to strengthen adults as contact persons," says Barbara Buchegger, Head of Education at Saferinternet.at.
Digital education despite cell phone ban
For many schools and childcare facilities, "Safer Internet Day" is an occasion for targeted campaigns on the topic and the Children's Office is also showing its commitment. With various projects throughout the year, they try to support children and young people in using digital media safely. "Children should learn how to use cell phones before they are alone with them. It is also important to train teachers and make them aware of what is important when dealing with digital media," says Braunegger.
How does this fit in with the planned ban on cell phones? "Laptop or tablet classes are now common in schools. This leads to media education and digital education during lessons, in a controlled and sensible way. Only private cell phones are to be banned," explains the spokesperson for the Children's Office, which supports the Styrian state government's planned ban on cell phones.
