Learning how to use digital media

Sexual harassment as a danger on the internet

As part of "Safer Internet Day", the initiative is presenting a new study on the topic of "Sexual harassment online", for which over 400 children and young people in Austria were surveyed. The results are alarming: almost 40% of 11 to 17-year-olds have already been confronted with it. Sexual assaults on the internet include offensive comments, intimate questions or requests to send nude photos. Both girls and boys are affected. Nevertheless, there is a clear difference here: more than half of all girls surveyed have already had experience in this area, but only around a quarter of boys. "It is essential that young people learn to recognize dangers early on and to protect themselves - for example, by being aware of their own boundaries and confidently pointing them out. At the same time, we need to strengthen adults as contact persons," says Barbara Buchegger, Head of Education at Saferinternet.at.