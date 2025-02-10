"Hateful content"
Palestinian booksellers arrested
Two Palestinian booksellers were arrested on Sunday in the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem. The two men are suspected of selling "books with inflammatory content and support for terror".
The owner of the Educational Bookshop Jerusalem suspects that someone had complained about several of the books on offer. Suddenly, police officers stormed into the store on Sunday and translated the titles of the books in Arabic and English with the help of Google and confiscated around 100 books. They then arrested his son Ahmed and his brother Mahmud, the owner complained to the media.
Children's coloring book with anti-Israeli slogan
Most of the books - apart from around ten titles - have since been returned by the police. According to the police, several books with "nationalist Palestinian themes" were found. Among them was a coloring book for children entitled "From the Jordan to the Sea". The slogan, which is also frequently used at demonstrations, refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.
The Islamist Hamas understands it to mean that the state of Israel should disappear. Others see it as an expression of solidarity for those fighting for an end to the Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
