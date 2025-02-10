"Energy as a weapon"
Selenskyj: “This is the path that Europe must take”
Following the final disconnection of the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from the Russian power grid, Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called on the other European countries to become even more energy-independent from Russia. "This is the path that we all have to take in Europe - all of us on the continent," said Selenskyj in his evening video address on Sunday.
This applies above all to the countries of Central Europe that still have treaties with Russia. "We need to work more with America - LNG gas, oil, we need to work more with our partners in the neighboring countries of the European Union, in this region, to import the necessary energy."
As an alternative to Russia as an energy supplier, Selensky recommended the countries in the Caucasus, the Middle East and North Africa. "The less Europeans are dependent on Russia, the more we can guarantee reliable security for everyone in Europe." Ukraine shut down the transit of natural gas from Russia to Europe at the beginning of the year.
"Increase pressure on Russian tankers"
Together with the EU, pressure must also be exerted on Russia's attempts to use its tankers and fleet "against us, against the whole of Europe". Ukraine has also extended the pressure of sanctions to the captains of the ships in the Russian shadow fleet. "This should be supported at European level - the European Union should join these sanctions in the energy sector," demanded Selensky.
"End of the war in Ukraine possible by 2025"
In President Zelensky's opinion, an end to the war in Ukraine before the end of this year would be entirely possible "under certain conditions". These include security guarantees for Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia, Selensky explained in an interview with the British broadcaster ITV News, excerpts of which were published by Ukrainian media.
