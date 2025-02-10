Gas price at highest level for two years

Dwindling reserves

A higher demand for heating could accelerate the withdrawal of reserves. Gas reserves have been falling steadily since the beginning of the year. According to the latest data from the European Gas Storage Association (GIE), the total fill level of natural gas storage facilities in Germany fell below 50 percent last week. At the beginning of the year, German storage facilities were still almost 80 percent full. In comparison: a year ago, the fill level at the beginning of February was around 72 percent.