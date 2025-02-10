Safety tips for loading skis correctly

Always secure ski equipment carefully

If ski boots are transported inside the vehicle, special care must be taken to secure them carefully. ÖAMTC crash tests have shown that an unsecured ski boot weighing around two kilos will impact the vehicle occupants with around one hundred kilos in the event of a frontal crash due to the forces acting in the vehicle. Therefore, if there is no space in the trunk, ski boots should be stored in the footwell of the vehicle.