ÖAMTC advises
Safety tips for loading skis correctly
Skis and equipment are heavy and bulky. They can quickly become dangerous projectiles in the car. The ÖAMTC gives tips on how skiers can set off for the slopes with maximum safety.
"The best thing for handling and load securing would be to stow skis, poles and ski boots in the trunk separately from the passengers. But even though skis are getting shorter and shorter, this is not always possible," says Balthasar Wallner, technical director of ÖAMTC Salzburg.
Always secure ski equipment carefully
If ski boots are transported inside the vehicle, special care must be taken to secure them carefully. ÖAMTC crash tests have shown that an unsecured ski boot weighing around two kilos will impact the vehicle occupants with around one hundred kilos in the event of a frontal crash due to the forces acting in the vehicle. Therefore, if there is no space in the trunk, ski boots should be stored in the footwell of the vehicle.
Roof box as the best transport option
A good alternative is to transport bulky items such as skis or snowboards in a roof box. However, even this should not be filled to the limit; the maximum payload of the roof box and the maximum roof load of the car must be taken into account.
If no roof box is available, skis and poles can alternatively be transported in a ski bag or ski bag and secured with lashing straps.
It would be best to transport the equipment separately from the passengers.
Balthasar Wallner, technischer Leiter ÖAMTC Salzburg
Bild: ÖAMTC/ANDREA OFNER
When loading the vehicle, it is also essential to ensure that the view remains unobstructed. The "3-D view", i.e. interior mirror, exterior mirror and over the shoulder, must be possible for the driver at all times.
High penalties for incorrect transportation
If the load is not properly secured, this can result in hefty penalties. The penalty range is up to 10,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
