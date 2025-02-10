Crowd of stars
Trump, Messi and Swift at the Super Bowl
US President Donald Trump is a guest at the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. The 78-year-old is the first sitting US president to attend the country's most important sporting event live.
Around an hour before the start of the game, Trump was on the sidelines for a short time and waved to the crowd. He was barely noticed in the stadium at first.
During the national anthem, Trump was then shown on the stadium screens. There were both cheers and boos for him. In his own words, Trump wants to send a message of unity by taking part in the Super Bowl. "I thought it would be a good thing for the country if the president was at the game," the Republican told Fox News in an interview that aired a few hours before the game on Sunday (local time). "It's a memorable day." Trump said his visit was about "bringing the country together". However, there was only one way to do this: "Success will bring the country together."
Swift, Bradley, Messi and co. in the stadium
Superstar Taylor Swift and other celebrities such as actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Lionel Messi were also in the stadium. In a pre-recorded interview with broadcaster Fox, Trump tipped a win for the Kansas City Chiefs. "I have to go with Kansas City," Trump said, justifying this prediction with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "On the other hand, Philadelphia has a fantastic team, it's just going to be a great game."
Jill Biden will also be there
Security around the stadium in New Orleans has been stepped up because of Trump's visit. Secret Service agents are active at the entrances to the Superdome, and there are numerous roadblocks and checkpoints around the stadium, which has a capacity of more than 75,000 spectators. Former First Lady Jill Biden, who is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, is also expected at the stadium. She is also under the protection of the Secret Service.
After all, many stars and show stars got the United States in the mood for its biggest sporting event. Shortly before the start of the Super Bowl in the Louisiana metropolis, Grammy winner Jon Batiste sang the US national anthem on a white grand piano with colorful floral patterns. Meanwhile, several fighter jets flew over the stadium.
In a tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in New Orleans that left 14 dead earlier this year, singer Lady Gaga had also performed on a piano on the world-famous Bourbon Street.
