Trump, Messi and Swift at the Super Bowl

During the national anthem, Trump was then shown on the stadium screens. There were both cheers and boos for him. In his own words, Trump wants to send a message of unity by taking part in the Super Bowl. "I thought it would be a good thing for the country if the president was at the game," the Republican told Fox News in an interview that aired a few hours before the game on Sunday (local time). "It's a memorable day." Trump said his visit was about "bringing the country together". However, there was only one way to do this: "Success will bring the country together."