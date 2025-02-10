President already prepared for expert government

Of course, he is prepared for anything that could happen if the FPÖ and ÖVP fail to reach an agreement. "We have plans in the drawer for all scenarios. That is also required by the constitution. There must always be a government capable of acting."



Expert government could be likely

Concrete and not unrealistic announcements have recently emerged in this regard. For example, the idea of installing former renowned politicians who enjoy the respect of the population. The constitution gives the president enormous leeway when it comes to appointing governments.