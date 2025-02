This is Bergheim’s opponent in the Cup semi-finals

Tina Krassnig fired the Bergheim ladies to victory in the Cup quarter-finals. Her goal shortly before the end of the first half was enough for a 1:0 victory over Blau-Weiß Linz/Kleinmünchen. On Sunday, Bergheim were drawn to play their opponents in the semi-finals. Coach Dusan Pavlovic's team will face Austria Vienna in the final. The Violets are currently second in the Bundesliga table behind St. Pölten and therefore a really tough opponent. The Viennese also have the best defense in the league, conceding just four goals in 13 games. The Violets beat Neulengbach 2:0 in the cup quarter-finals and reached the cup final last year.