"It was a magical day for us. To play in the most famous cup in the world, against Liverpool, that's something big. Winning this game is something that will forever be a part of this club and its history," said 42-year-old Austrian Muslic, who succeeded Wayne Rooney as Plymouth coach a month ago, in a BBC interview. "This is the biggest moment in my career so far. Hopefully I'll have another big moment in the summer if we manage to stay in the league," said the former Ried and FAC coach.