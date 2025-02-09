Dramatic scenes
Woman in icy pond: cyclist saves her life
It was a close call and could have ended very badly: Because two cyclists happened to be passing by, a woman (54) survived her fatal trip onto a sheet of ice in Radfeld in the Tyrolean lowlands on Sunday afternoon.
The winter months do not deter cyclists Alexander Komlusan (57) from Wörgl and Rene Angerer (63) from Kufstein from doing their usual rounds in the Inn Valley. Fortunately!
When the bikers were out on the cycle path along the railroad line in Radfeld at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, they heard cries for help. "I turned around and immediately realized that this was an emergency," explains Komlusan.
There was a gaping hole in the middle of the frozen biotope and a woman was in the ice-cold water!
Long branch enabled the woman to be rescued
"I first tried to push my bike across the ice to her, but it was too short," says the 57-year-old, recalling the dramatic seconds. Even a stick lying ready to hand on the shore was too short.
The woman was already at the end of her tether.
Lebensretter Alexander Komlusan
Finally, the rescuer found a long branch, which he held out to the woman. Little by little, he managed to pull the exhausted woman to the shore. The ice kept breaking, making the rescue more difficult. Together with a member of the Radfeld fire brigade, the woman was pulled out of the water.
Angerer had taken over communication with the rescue services. The fire department, water rescuers, ambulance, emergency doctor and police were on the scene.
Police: "The woman probably wouldn't have made it alone"
"The woman was already at the end of her tether," emphasizes Komlusan. Richard Hotter, commander of the Kramsach Inspectorate responsible: "The woman probably wouldn't have made it out of the pond on her own." He praises the first responders and the perfectly functioning rescue chain afterwards. The 54-year-old still had a body temperature of 34.9 degrees, she was admitted to Kufstein Hospital but was always responsive
The Thai-born woman came up with the fatal idea of exploring the ice after a visit to Rattenberg. She must have massively underestimated the danger posed by the fragility of the ice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.