Off to the ice – with a disco or Danube waltz

Danube waltz day at the ice skating club

But it's not just on Rathausplatz that you can get your skates on, there's also the Vienna Ice Skating Club opposite Stadtpark. The ice disco is held there every Friday from 6 pm to 10 pm. Incidentally, a special highlight takes place on February 15, Danube Waltz Day. At 3, 4 and 5.15 pm, you can experience the magic of the Danube Waltz on the ice rink.