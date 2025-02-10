It's shivering!
Off to the ice – with a disco or Danube waltz
Wrap up warm and enjoy the icy temperatures on one of the ice rinks - offers included!
Vienna's large ice rink has been open since January 23. On an area of over 10,000 square meters, locals and tourists can skate their laps on winding paths through the Rathauspark and on two levels on the square.
New this year is the gastronomy offer on the second floor, which can be reached via the ice on a 150 meter long ramp or without skates via a staircase. There is also the option of booking one of eight curling rinks.
Last year, over 650,000 visitors came to the Eistraum - this year's attendance may even top the 780,000 guests from the record year of 2019.
Danube waltz day at the ice skating club
But it's not just on Rathausplatz that you can get your skates on, there's also the Vienna Ice Skating Club opposite Stadtpark. The ice disco is held there every Friday from 6 pm to 10 pm. Incidentally, a special highlight takes place on February 15, Danube Waltz Day. At 3, 4 and 5.15 pm, you can experience the magic of the Danube Waltz on the ice rink.
Couples' days on Vienna's oldest artificial ice rink
The Engelmann artificial ice rink (17th, Syringgasse 6-14) attracts visitors with an ice rink above the rooftops of the city. An ice disco is also held here every Friday from 7 pm. Every Tuesday there are reduced prices for ladies (8.50 euros), every Thursday from 6 pm there are discounted tickets for couples (9.50 euros). Incidentally, this ice rink is the world's first open-air artificial ice rink, invented by engineer Eduard Engelmann in 1909.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.