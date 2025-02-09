Doskozil makes his reservations about Hofer public

Doskozil does not want a "loser" coalition

"Yes, in the end Austria can be governed, no question about it," said Doskozil in his assessment of the options in federal politics. The constitution provides a great deal of leeway. A "coalition of losers" is certainly the wrong approach. This would only fuel the next election victory of the Freedom Party. According to Doskozil, it is possible to reduce the FPÖ to the essentials, namely its substantive promises. Then the party would also have to prove the truth.