Armed with a knife
Barking dogs chase away petrol station robber
Armed with a knife, a masked robber attacked an employee at the Eni petrol station in Vorchdorf. He threatened to kill the 45-year-old woman and demanded money from the till. However, because the sales clerk's two dogs started barking in the next room, the perpetrator fled without any loot.
A masked man armed with a knife entered a petrol station in Vorchdorf at around 11.48 pm on Saturday, immediately ran up to the 45-year-old petrol station employee and forced her behind the counter with a knife and physical violence. He demanded the money from the till and threatened to kill her. At the same moment, however, the employee's dogs started barking in the adjoining office, whereupon the man fled from the petrol station in an unknown direction. A manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.
Upper Austrian dialect
Forensics were carried out by the criminal investigation department. The employee was not injured by the robbery, but suffered a shock. Description of the perpetrator: Male, spoke Upper Austrian dialect, approx. 180 - 185 cm tall, athletic build, dark hooded sweatshirt, jogging pants with three white stripes, black and white sports shoes.
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce has offered 1000 euros for information leading to the clarification of the crime and the identification of the perpetrator. Any useful information, which will be treated confidentially, should be sent to the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office on 059133/40-3333.
