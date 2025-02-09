Barking dogs chase away petrol station robber

A masked man armed with a knife entered a petrol station in Vorchdorf at around 11.48 pm on Saturday, immediately ran up to the 45-year-old petrol station employee and forced her behind the counter with a knife and physical violence. He demanded the money from the till and threatened to kill her. At the same moment, however, the employee's dogs started barking in the adjoining office, whereupon the man fled from the petrol station in an unknown direction. A manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.