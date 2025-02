No double gold! Marco Odermatt beaten

No speed double gold

Odermatt thus missed out on an elite circle. Before him, only three skiers had managed to be crowned double world champion in the super-G and downhill in one place. Legend Hermann Maier in 1999 - the "Herminator" celebrated this double premiere in Vail/Beaver Creek. Bode Miller achieved the feat in Bormio in 2005. And four years ago, Vincent Kriechmayr won the gold medal twice in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Odermatt was (still) denied this.