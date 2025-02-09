“Fräulein Else”: fabulously acted, staged to death

With language and psychology - psychoanalysis turned into language - Austrian literature rose to the top of the world around 1900. Guided by Freud, Viennese modernism was born, and no one followed the instructions more precisely than the doctor Schnitzler. He needed neither slogans nor footnotes to set the fates of the times alight. And it was with the novella "Fräulein Else" that he most boldly penetrated the soul-killing neuroses. In an inner monologue, a middle-class girl makes a decision that ends in suicide: In order to save her indebted father from arrest, should she expose herself to a rich peeping Tom for fifteen minutes? As a metaphor for women as commodities, this is durable enough to be extrapolated to "Onlyfans" times even by limited viewers.