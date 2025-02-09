Ski tourer had to be rescued by helicopter

Flown to hospital

As she was unable to continue her journey, her husband made an emergency call. The emergency helicopter and the Hallstatt mountain rescue service were alerted and the manager of the Wiesberghaus hut also went to the scene of the accident. The crew of the emergency helicopter was able to land directly at the scene of the accident - the injured woman was flown to hospital. The man and his two daughters drove down to the Wiesberghaus on their own.



Little snow, great danger

Due to the low snow conditions, there are many rocky and winding areas in the area of the accident site. In addition, the hollows are hardly filled with snow and the conditions in the terrain can be described as rather challenging.