Could go no further
Ski tourer had to be rescued by helicopter
Because a ski tourer from the Czech Republic fell below the Dachstein glacier on Saturday afternoon and was seriously injured, the emergency helicopter had to be called out. The 50-year-old was flown to hospital and her family were able to ski down to the valley themselves.
The emergency helicopter had to be called out on Saturday because of an injured tourist. A 50-year-old Czech citizen spent the night from Friday to Saturday with her husband of the same age and their daughters in the Wiesberghaus in the Dachstein region. In the early morning of 8 February 2025, the family of four climbed up to the Simonyhütte at 2205 meters above sea level on their touring skis.
Knee injury
They stopped there for a rest and continued their ascent towards the Hallstatt Glacier in the early afternoon. At an altitude of around 2500 meters above sea level, they turned around at the glacier and set off again. A little way below the glacier, the 50-year-old fell at around 4:20 p.m. and injured her knee.
Flown to hospital
As she was unable to continue her journey, her husband made an emergency call. The emergency helicopter and the Hallstatt mountain rescue service were alerted and the manager of the Wiesberghaus hut also went to the scene of the accident. The crew of the emergency helicopter was able to land directly at the scene of the accident - the injured woman was flown to hospital. The man and his two daughters drove down to the Wiesberghaus on their own.
Little snow, great danger
Due to the low snow conditions, there are many rocky and winding areas in the area of the accident site. In addition, the hollows are hardly filled with snow and the conditions in the terrain can be described as rather challenging.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
