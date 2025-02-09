Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Could go no further

Ski tourer had to be rescued by helicopter

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 10:43

Because a ski tourer from the Czech Republic fell below the Dachstein glacier on Saturday afternoon and was seriously injured, the emergency helicopter had to be called out. The 50-year-old was flown to hospital and her family were able to ski down to the valley themselves. 

0 Kommentare

The emergency helicopter had to be called out on Saturday because of an injured tourist. A 50-year-old Czech citizen spent the night from Friday to Saturday with her husband of the same age and their daughters in the Wiesberghaus in the Dachstein region. In the early morning of 8 February 2025, the family of four climbed up to the Simonyhütte at 2205 meters above sea level on their touring skis.

Knee injury
They stopped there for a rest and continued their ascent towards the Hallstatt Glacier in the early afternoon. At an altitude of around 2500 meters above sea level, they turned around at the glacier and set off again. A little way below the glacier, the 50-year-old fell at around 4:20 p.m. and injured her knee.

Flown to hospital
As she was unable to continue her journey, her husband made an emergency call. The emergency helicopter and the Hallstatt mountain rescue service were alerted and the manager of the Wiesberghaus hut also went to the scene of the accident. The crew of the emergency helicopter was able to land directly at the scene of the accident - the injured woman was flown to hospital. The man and his two daughters drove down to the Wiesberghaus on their own.

Little snow, great danger
Due to the low snow conditions, there are many rocky and winding areas in the area of the accident site. In addition, the hollows are hardly filled with snow and the conditions in the terrain can be described as rather challenging.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf