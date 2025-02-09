Crashed on the track
Shock for skiers: rope ripped out of lift
A moment of shock for numerous skiers on Saturday in the Glungezer ski area near Innsbruck: the suspension cable of a drag lift was torn out! It hit the ground - at least one skier was hit. At the time of the incident, there were 40 people on the lift.
The dangerous incident occurred on Saturday shortly before 1 pm. The "Halsmarter" T-bar lift was affected. The suspension rope on support 1 was torn out, causing it to fall to the ground.
Man's helmet badly damaged
"At the time of the accident, there were around 40 people on the drag lift. According to investigations so far, a 64-year-old Austrian man was hit by the rope, but was reportedly not injured. He refused to be examined in hospital. His helmet was badly damaged," according to the police.
The 40 winter sports enthusiasts affected were taken to the "Halsmarter" middle station by lift staff in several snowmobiles. They all escaped with a scare.
Investigations to date have revealed that a lift bar was probably thrown upwards just before support 1 and became wrapped around the suspension cable.
Die Polizei
Lift hanger jammed on the suspension cable
How did this dangerous incident happen? "Investigations to date have revealed that a lift hanger was probably thrown upwards just before support 1 and became wrapped around the suspension cable. The lift hanger may then have become jammed on the suspension cable," say the police investigators.
Further investigations underway
The so-called "roller battery" on support 1 was then torn out - this then rotated by 180 degrees. "As a result, the so-called suspension rope safety shoe was also rendered ineffective and the suspension rope fell to the ground. Further investigations are underway," the statement concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.