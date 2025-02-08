Merz distances himself from the AfD again after turmoil

On the fringes of the party conference, however, Merz was also conciliatory with regard to the SPD and the Greens: both parties were "quite reasonable" when it came to making sensible and correct decisions. He said in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk that he wanted to "hold sensible talks with the SPD and others again" after the election. With regard to asylum policy, Söder was more skeptical: "I don't know whether the SPD will be able to achieve much, but I do know one thing: the Greens will not be a partner when it comes to effectively and sustainably limiting migration."