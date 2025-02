While most of her old party friends are notoriously shrewd in their role as submissive participants in power in every situation, no matter how unsavory, and are no longer even ashamed of their talk of "state political responsibility", it was entirely up to Helga Rabl-Stadler to warn against an "art chancellor Kickl as a threat to our country". Kickl fights against the freedom of art and is a despiser of art and culture, says Rabl-Stadler. She remembers well how badly Kickl insulted the Salzburg Festival and described its guests as an inbred club. Helga Rabl-Stadler had the "Kurier" newspaper, which has close ties to the ÖVP and Raiffeisen, say: "We need to save the reputation of our territorially small Austria as a major cultural power."