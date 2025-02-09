Enthusiasm "inherited"
Train driver vocation: Like father, like sons…
For the Spindelberger family from Amstetten, "everything is on rails" in the truest sense of the word: The two sons share the same enthusiasm as their father and are on the road as train drivers.
Is it possible to pass on enthusiasm for a profession to the next generation? Absolutely, as Johann Spindelberger (60) and his sons Daniel (28) and Marco (26) show. The latter have followed the same career path as their father and now work as train drivers on the local rail network. "We were exposed to the world of railroading from an early age and have always been fascinated by it," says Daniel.
"Never forced anything"
Dad Johann is proud that he was able to pass on his enthusiasm. "I was the first railwayman in the family. I never forced anything, but as children and teenagers, the boys were always at my base and they just loved it," explains the 60-year-old.
"A job that makes sense"
When asked what makes being a train driver so special, the three agree. "It's a job that makes sense. You're always in a different place and every day is a little different," the Amstetten residents emphasize. Marco adds: "And it's just cool when you arrive at a platform and the children wave to you. Those are the small, beautiful moments."
Future train drivers are sought at the career day
Anyone who wants to do the same as the Spindelbergers should make a note of February 15. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ÖBB is organizing a career day for future train drivers, who are desperately needed, on Eggersdorfer Straße in Amstetten. There you can not only get information about the job description, but also talk to experienced employees and take a seat on the simulator. Online registration is possible until February 13.
