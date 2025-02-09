Train driver vocation: Like father, like sons…

Future train drivers are sought at the career day

Anyone who wants to do the same as the Spindelbergers should make a note of February 15. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ÖBB is organizing a career day for future train drivers, who are desperately needed, on Eggersdorfer Straße in Amstetten. There you can not only get information about the job description, but also talk to experienced employees and take a seat on the simulator. Online registration is possible until February 13.