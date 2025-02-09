Carnival: Kickl and KTM deliver many gags this year

"At carnival, you can say what you shouldn't say otherwise. If you want to do people good, then tear them apart. If you want to do them harm, then ignore them," smiles Christandl, who has also seen angry guests flee the carnival session. "Now nobody dares to say anything. Because our president is a master butcher." Political gags are almost left out, "because the current disenchantment with politics means that the desired laughs are missing".