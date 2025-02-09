Guilds in constant use
Carnival: Kickl and KTM deliver many gags this year
For the 27 white-green carnival guilds, the race for the best sketch and brilliant gags is on. Politics is providing a particularly large number of templates this year, but many a local celebrity is also offended.
The Strasser Faschingsgilde started the carnival season with a guaranteed laugh with "Ein Schlager - 25 Jahre SFG". The southern Styrians keep their punchline fireworks going all year round. "To stay up to date, 'Strass im Bild' often has to be rewritten," says gag writer Hannes Schöffmann. "Whereby politics delivers jokes non-stop, you only have to write in the news." Black and Green are high on the punchline list, as is "Vokaki" (Chancellor Kickl).
However, events and personalities in the region also become fodder for laughter. "We're not offensive, but some people don't find it funny. But we don't need any legal protection," laughs Hannes in his trademark role as the biting Dr. Janos.
This year, Margit Angerbauer is taking on Andrea Berg and Beatrix Egli as a permanent fixture in the program. "I've rehearsed every gesture of the pop stars." In 25 years of Strasser Fasching, one thing has become clear: "Anyone who appears in our carnival session has made it, regardless of whether they are a pop singer or a post commander."
Almost 300 carnival sessions per year in the past!
Fools are also on the loose in Köflach. Western Styria was once the stronghold with 276 (!) carnival sessions. "Shrove Tuesday was a public holiday for many," recalls Karl Christandl (71), director of the Köflach Fools' Guild and vice-president of all Styrian carnival guilds. "Today, Ligist and we are the only two guilds left. There is a lack of actors and new blood." But not the audience.
"At carnival, you can say what you shouldn't say otherwise. If you want to do people good, then tear them apart. If you want to do them harm, then ignore them," smiles Christandl, who has also seen angry guests flee the carnival session. "Now nobody dares to say anything. Because our president is a master butcher." Political gags are almost left out, "because the current disenchantment with politics means that the desired laughs are missing".
In Köflach, people prefer to laugh at TV satires such as "Bäuerin sucht Bauer". The final is this weekend. "After that, we're already cramming for next year's program. Once you're infected with the virus, no antibiotics will help."
"A big thank you to this year's carol singing campaign under the motto "Breakdown, bad luck and breakdown service". Collections were made for Kika, Benko and KTM."
"When a civil servant dreams of working at night, he takes time off the next day."
"As a child, I was always told: If you lie and steal, you go to prison. Now I've realized that if you lie and steal, you go into government."
"The ÖVP members are now putting the sticks up the front of their shoes so that they can feel that things are going up."
"So when it comes to separation, every husband admits that both the ex-wife and the ex-mother-in-law are to blame."
"Horse whisperer Kickl is back as chancellor. Kickl's new climate contribution: instead of a climate bonus, there will be free horse manure in future."
