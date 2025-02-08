German critically injured while tobogganing

A 41-year-old German man's skiing vacation in the Schladming-Dachstein region came to a dramatic end on Friday evening: he and his friends set off for the Hochwurzen to toboggan down into the valley after a visit to a ski hut. As the men were about to sit down on their toboggans at around 9.30 p.m., one of the toboggans suddenly went off on its own and drove down into the valley without an owner.