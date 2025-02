Unlucky Conny Hütter: “I’ve had enough tinnies”

After Beaver Creek (super-G) and Meribel (downhill), this is the third time that Hütter has narrowly missed out on a World Championship medal. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old can take positives from her run. "We took a gamble today," said Hütter, revealing that she had started with a new set-up. "It almost worked out, I was able to ski really well today, it worked perfectly."