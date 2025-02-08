After the genetic analysis
The barracks wolf became a harmless deer
The "Leopard" remains the most dangerous animal in the Hörsching barracks - as a tank. Because as of now, the barracks grounds are officially a wolf-free zone again. A genetic analysis following an alleged wolf sighting at the Vogler airbase gave the all-clear.
The genetic analysis of the droppings and hair samples that were sent in after the wolf sighting of a cadre soldier on the night of January 21 had been eagerly awaited.
Hunting experts were skeptical from the outset as to whether these droppings belonged to a predator. This is because the droppings of a wolf look very characteristic - they usually also contain fur remnants from meals. In Hörsching, on the other hand, "Bemmerl" were collected. And these usually come from hares or deer.
Prey instead of predator
What seemed obvious has now been proven by science: deer DNA was found in the "Bemmerln", meaning that the predator had mutated into a prey animal. The employees of the barracks were informed by letter that the loot "contains no detectable predator DNA".
Mühlviertel's "Isegrim" can breathe a sigh of relief
But not only the soldiers in the barracks can breathe a sigh of relief, but also the high-risk wolf that was released for shooting at the beginning of the year. This is because the "withdrawal period", pronounced after two culls around Schönau im Mühlkreis, has expired without a shot being fired.
The last documented wolf sighting was on January 23rd in St. Oswald/H. - there is also photographic evidence of this. The province's wolf management department has received 17 reports so far this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.