"Krone" commentary
A diplomat as a harbinger of the corona pandemic
I wouldn't write anything about corona, a favorite colleague just said, people can't hear it anymore! But this is about a hero, the very first harbinger of the virus. Nikolai Herold, the former Austrian Consul General in Beijing.
The "Krone" interview about his odyssey was published on February 9, 2020. Back then, the diplomat had jumped into his car without further ado to get six Austrians out of the coronavirus hell in Wuhan and bring them home safely. The journey to the ghost town 1200 kilometers away, where the crisis began at the end of 2019, took 12 hours. On the plane back to Vienna was a Belgian who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Herold and these six were the first people to arrive in Austria who could theoretically have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. They were the first to be quarantined. The group spent two weeks in complete isolation in a hermetically sealed, top-secret location.
Two weeks later, the virus was really there and changed everything. That was five years ago!
To this day, dealing with the global pandemic divides society. Herold said at the time about the hostility towards Asian-looking people (and it also applies to today's mutual hostility): "We should be aware that the enemy is the virus, the disease! But never the person."
