A diplomat as a harbinger of the corona pandemic

The "Krone" interview about his odyssey was published on February 9, 2020. Back then, the diplomat had jumped into his car without further ado to get six Austrians out of the coronavirus hell in Wuhan and bring them home safely. The journey to the ghost town 1200 kilometers away, where the crisis began at the end of 2019, took 12 hours. On the plane back to Vienna was a Belgian who later tested positive for coronavirus.