HBLA Lentia
Young fashion show: Coat for the journey of life
One of the most important fashion events in Upper Austria: under the motto "Journey of Life", students from the fashion branch of HBLA Lentia present new creations. Sustainability and upcycling are at the heart of the coat designs, which they themselves present on the catwalk.
It is no longer an insider tip, but one of the most important fashion events in Upper Austria: the fashion show of the students of HBLA Lentia. It takes place on Thursday, February 13, in the Lentia City in Linz-Urfahr and can be attended by anyone interested.
The young designers will present contemporary coat creations. This year, the theme "We are Fashion - Journey of Life" provided inspiration for cuts and materials.
"Our models are an expression of the emotions that make up life," say the students, who not only designed but also tailored everything themselves. Balanced cuts express that the coat can be a "protective shield for the soul". Soft, warm materials ensure a sense of well-being, and there are dark and light facets.
Upcycling is a matter of course
The aspect of sustainability is very important. This is reflected in the use of natural fibers and recycled materials. Fur was also used, but: as part of the upcycling process, decades-old fox fur from a student's grandparents' attic was used for this coat.
The fashion show at HBLA Lentia has two parts: The PreShow starts at 5pm, the main show at 7pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
