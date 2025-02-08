It stinks to high heaven
A wild peeing tenant disturbs tenants, but nobody helps
Anger and pity - the tenants of an apartment building in Linz are currently experiencing these two emotions. For months, a homeless woman has been sitting there with her dog during the day. This wouldn't be so bad if the lady didn't defecate directly on the sidewalk several times a day.
"I really feel sorry for her, especially because it's so cold. We give her money for coffee. But it's just unbearable." Tenants of a house in Holzstraße in Linz are desperate. For months, a homeless and mentally distressed woman has been sitting on the sidewalk in front of the building with her dog. She also defecates there several times a day and it smells accordingly. "We asked her several times to go into the meadow. But she replied 'I'll get sick there'. We've also called the police and the city of Linz several times, but nothing is happening," say the tenants.
The problem is well known
The authorities are aware of the problem, but are powerless to do anything about it. "The public order service has already observed the woman relieving herself and reports have also been submitted, but this had no immediate effect on the person concerned as she did not stop her behavior," says the city. The police also point out that reports are made and the woman is turned away - to no avail. The homeless woman does not respond to offers of help from social workers either. A solution seems difficult.
