A wild peeing tenant disturbs tenants, but nobody helps

"I really feel sorry for her, especially because it's so cold. We give her money for coffee. But it's just unbearable." Tenants of a house in Holzstraße in Linz are desperate. For months, a homeless and mentally distressed woman has been sitting on the sidewalk in front of the building with her dog. She also defecates there several times a day and it smells accordingly. "We asked her several times to go into the meadow. But she replied 'I'll get sick there'. We've also called the police and the city of Linz several times, but nothing is happening," say the tenants.