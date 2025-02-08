In Tyrol alone
Day of Love brings in 18 million euros for retailers
Christmas and Easter mean ringing tills for Tyrolean retailers. Between the two festivals, a lot of money is of course also spent on carnival - and on Valentine's Day. As is well known, it takes place every year on February 14.
As the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce calculates on the basis of data from SME research, "81% of men are giving gifts to their partner this year and 69% of women to their partner". Interestingly, ten percent of women would be relieved if they were left without a gift. However, 31 percent of women would be slightly or even very disappointed if they did not receive any flowers or chocolates.
84 percent shop in bricks-and-mortar stores. However, 19 percent also use the Internet for their purchases.
Die Experten der KMU Forschung
Roses are at the top of the list of flowers
Speaking of flowers: Roses are once again at the top of the list this year with 50 percent. Orchids (35%) and tulips (27%) are in second and third place. In fourth and fifth place are gerberas (12%) and carnations (4%).
In principle, flowers are the favorite gift. 41% of all those who give a gift go for them. At 33 percent, a voucher for joint activities is also quite popular. Chocolate or chocolates were chosen by 23 percent of respondents.
Eight percent do not give gifts due to rising prices
Good news for bricks-and-mortar retailers: 84 percent of Valentines and Valentinas buy in-store. "However, 19 percent also use the internet," say the SME researchers. Somewhat less pleasing for retailers: last year, 19 million euros were spent. This year it is "only" 18 million euros. According to the researchers, this is still "a considerable level". Anyone giving their partner a gift will spend 60 euros, which is five less than in 2024.
And the reasons for those who don't give gifts? 16% don't know who to give a gift to, 74% never give a gift and 8% are taking a break this year due to inflation.
