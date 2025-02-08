Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Tyrol alone

Day of Love brings in 18 million euros for retailers

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 18:00

Christmas and Easter mean ringing tills for Tyrolean retailers. Between the two festivals, a lot of money is of course also spent on carnival - and on Valentine's Day. As is well known, it takes place every year on February 14.

0 Kommentare

As the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce calculates on the basis of data from SME research, "81% of men are giving gifts to their partner this year and 69% of women to their partner". Interestingly, ten percent of women would be relieved if they were left without a gift. However, 31 percent of women would be slightly or even very disappointed if they did not receive any flowers or chocolates.

Zitat Icon

84 percent shop in bricks-and-mortar stores. However, 19 percent also use the Internet for their purchases.

Die Experten der KMU Forschung

Roses are at the top of the list of flowers
Speaking of flowers: Roses are once again at the top of the list this year with 50 percent. Orchids (35%) and tulips (27%) are in second and third place. In fourth and fifth place are gerberas (12%) and carnations (4%).

In principle, flowers are the favorite gift. 41% of all those who give a gift go for them. At 33 percent, a voucher for joint activities is also quite popular. Chocolate or chocolates were chosen by 23 percent of respondents.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

Eight percent do not give gifts due to rising prices
Good news for bricks-and-mortar retailers: 84 percent of Valentines and Valentinas buy in-store. "However, 19 percent also use the internet," say the SME researchers. Somewhat less pleasing for retailers: last year, 19 million euros were spent. This year it is "only" 18 million euros. According to the researchers, this is still "a considerable level". Anyone giving their partner a gift will spend 60 euros, which is five less than in 2024.

And the reasons for those who don't give gifts? 16% don't know who to give a gift to, 74% never give a gift and 8% are taking a break this year due to inflation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf