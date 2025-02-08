Day of Love brings in 18 million euros for retailers

Eight percent do not give gifts due to rising prices

Good news for bricks-and-mortar retailers: 84 percent of Valentines and Valentinas buy in-store. "However, 19 percent also use the internet," say the SME researchers. Somewhat less pleasing for retailers: last year, 19 million euros were spent. This year it is "only" 18 million euros. According to the researchers, this is still "a considerable level". Anyone giving their partner a gift will spend 60 euros, which is five less than in 2024.