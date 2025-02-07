Eleven dead in Örebro
Swedish government wants to strengthen gun laws
On Tuesday, eleven people were killed by gunshots at an adult education center in Örebro, Sweden (see video above). Six people are still in hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. The shooter has been identified. The government wants to tighten gun laws.
"The horrific act of violence in Örebro raises several key questions about gun legislation," reads a statement from the Swedish government. The suspected perpetrator (35) was "identified" and died in the attack itself. He had had four weapons and the corresponding licenses. The police discovered three of the weapons at the crime scene.
The government is now planning to restrict access to certain semi-automatic weapons and revise the rules for checking gun owners. For example, civilians will only be allowed to use the AR-15 assault rifle in exceptional cases. In future, the Weapons Act should clearly state what exactly needs to be checked when applying for a gun ownership permit. This includes age, possible violations of the law and "certain medical circumstances".
The suspected Örebro shooter was not previously known to the police. Investigators assume that the perpetrator acted alone and that it was not an act of terrorism. The motive for the attack is still unclear.
The police had previously announced that there were indications that the man was a former pupil of Risbergska School, where the attack took place. Investigators also announced that the suspected shooter had four weapons and the corresponding licenses. Three of the weapons were found at the scene of the crime.
