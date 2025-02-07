Vorteilswelt
Discovered on the A2

Horrendous animal transport: one calf was already dead

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 11:01

This discovery reflects the whole wretchedness of long-distance animal transports: the journey was supposed to go from Estonia to Italy, many of the 265 calves were only two weeks old, not even the hour for watering was observed - one of the animals had already died.

0 Kommentare

Chief inspector Wolfgang Teutschl from the Styrian Transport Department has specialized in inspecting animal transports for many years - which doesn't mean that he is no longer concerned about the interceptions. "But this work is necessary to help animals."

On Thursday, there was an interception on the A2 in the Styrian Ilztal, district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld: with an incredible 265 calves on three floors of the articulated truck. "We first looked through the bars and saw that some of the animals were lying on the floor," says the specialist.

One of the weakened calves, here after being unloaded in the barn in Voitsberg (Bild: LPD Stmk/LVA)
One of the weakened calves, here after being unloaded in the barn in Voitsberg
(Bild: LPD Stmk/LVA)

The official veterinarian who was called in also noticed the urgency and had the animals unloaded in a suitable stable in the district of Voitsberg. "One animal was already dead and a second was in mortal danger," says Teutschl, who died shortly afterwards. And all of the calves were weakened, "many were also sucking vehemently on the bars, which made it clear how thirsty they were".

The truck had started in Estonia and its destination was northern Italy. The permitted driving time - and this is hard to bear for animal lovers - is nine hours, one hour break, nine more hours driving time. Then you have to take a 24-hour break before you can continue. Nine hours driving time, one hour break, nine hours driving time. "Theoretically in an endless loop," says Teutschl. 

The calves, some of which are only two weeks old (Bild: LPD Stmk/LVA)
The calves, some of which are only two weeks old
(Bild: LPD Stmk/LVA)

The inspection revealed that in this case, not even the one lousy hour break was observed, "it was 20 minutes at most". This could hardly have been enough to water all the animals. What's more, the waterer was rusty and broken, with water shooting through the truck when it was switched on. What's more, it was designed for pigs - which means that the calves couldn't even use the system! Some of the animals were only two weeks old, far from being weaned from their mother's milk, and many of them had not even healed their umbilical cords ...

The semi-trailer is actually designed for pigs (!), the adaptation for calves was inadequate. The animals could not drink from it, apart from the fact that the system was also broken and rusty. (Bild: LPD Stmk/LVA)
The semi-trailer is actually designed for pigs (!), the adaptation for calves was inadequate. The animals could not drink from it, apart from the fact that the system was also broken and rusty.
(Bild: LPD Stmk/LVA)

And these calves are also declared as breeding animals, which makes them more "valuable" than animals for slaughter. It's hard to imagine how such animals are transported.

This evening, a decision will be made on what to do with the animals. The driver will be reported.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
