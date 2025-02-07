Horrendous animal transport: one calf was already dead

The inspection revealed that in this case, not even the one lousy hour break was observed, "it was 20 minutes at most". This could hardly have been enough to water all the animals. What's more, the waterer was rusty and broken, with water shooting through the truck when it was switched on. What's more, it was designed for pigs - which means that the calves couldn't even use the system! Some of the animals were only two weeks old, far from being weaned from their mother's milk, and many of them had not even healed their umbilical cords ...