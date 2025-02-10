In Hungary
Win a vacation at the Park Inn Zalakaros Resort & Spa
The "Krone" is giving away a fantastic wellness vacation at the 4-star thermal hotel Park Inn by Radisson Zalakaros Resort & Spa in the picturesque thermal town of Zalakaros in Hungary! Enjoy 5 unforgettable nights for two with all-inclusive board in this exclusive wellness paradise. Let yourself be pampered by the soothing atmosphere in spring and enjoy the perfect mix of relaxation, enjoyment and discovery in one of the most beautiful regions of Hungary.
The Park Inn by Radisson Zalakaros Resort & Spa is the ideal place for couples who want to get away from it all and recharge their batteries. The hotel is directly connected to the famous thermal and adventure world in Zalakaros, which boasts a variety of soothing thermal pools, bubbling whirlpools and a spacious sauna area.
Enjoy the healing powers of the thermal water, which pampers your senses and relaxes your muscles. Treat yourself to one of the numerous wellness or beauty treatments to bring body and mind into harmony. The peaceful atmosphere and high-quality facilities ensure that every moment is an experience.
All-inclusive comfort - pure indulgence!
A special highlight of your stay at the Park Inn by Radisson Zalakaros is the all-inclusive offer, which promises culinary indulgence at the highest level. Start the day with a sumptuous breakfast buffet that leaves nothing to be desired and indulge in a variety of buffets with international and Hungarian specialties for lunch and dinner.
Snacks, coffee and sweet temptations await you in between, providing moments of pleasure at any time. Particularly practical: thanks to the all-inclusive service, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the varied culinary delights - without having to worry about additional costs. This all-round carefree package makes your stay a unique experience!
Spring in Zalakaros - pure nature
Springtime makes Zalakaros, which is very close to Lake Balaton, a true experience for nature lovers. Take long walks or bike rides through the picturesque vineyards, blooming gardens and unspoiled landscape of the Kis-Balaton National Park. For culture enthusiasts, we recommend a visit to the town center, where charming cafés and small boutiques invite you to linger. Further offers and information can be found on the official website.
Take part and win
The "Krone" makes it possible: Win 1 fantastic wellness vacation (5 nights) for 2 people with all-inclusive board and unlimited use of the thermal baths at the Park Inn by Radisson Zalakaros Resort & Spa in Hungary! Simply fill in the entry form and with a little luck you will be one of the winners.
Would you like to help your luck? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Krone" travel time newsletter. All participating subscribers and those who subscribe before the closing date on February 24 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.