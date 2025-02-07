The bank for a digital future

Become an online customer

Good news: Becoming an online customer is getting easier and will soon be fully digital! The new process is quick and easy and you can become a customer of Tiroler Landesbank in just a few minutes with ID Austria, among others. You will be guided through our application process and at the end you will have a current account. ID Austria is a further development of the cell phone signature and is therefore state-of-the-art in terms of security standards and user-friendliness. Alternatively, there is the option of photo identification, which also leads to the desired account in just a few minutes.