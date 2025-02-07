Hypo Tirol
The bank for a digital future
Our promise is clear: we want to use the digital possibilities of our time even more efficiently in the future in order to provide our customers with modern, fast and secure services. The focus is clear for us: our customers should receive the best advice for their finances - directly in the branch and online. The best of both worlds - that is our claim!
You benefit from banking services around the clock, regardless of opening hours, and save yourself travel and waiting times. We increase the efficiency of our banking processes and thus gain time that we can in turn invest in the further development of our offering and the quality of our personal customer relationships. Digitalization is therefore not an either-or question, but a win-win situation.
Curious?
Our journey to becoming a digital regional bank is picking up speed. As early as spring, we will be providing you with useful online features that will make organizing your financial life more convenient, easier and faster. These are planned:
Become an online customer
Good news: Becoming an online customer is getting easier and will soon be fully digital! The new process is quick and easy and you can become a customer of Tiroler Landesbank in just a few minutes with ID Austria, among others. You will be guided through our application process and at the end you will have a current account. ID Austria is a further development of the cell phone signature and is therefore state-of-the-art in terms of security standards and user-friendliness. Alternatively, there is the option of photo identification, which also leads to the desired account in just a few minutes.
Make an appointment online
Do you have a question or would you like advice? Book an appointment with your customer advisor conveniently via our website. Choose your preferred appointment from the available times, receive an appointment confirmation as well as automated calendar entries and reminders. Making an appointment with your bank has never been so easy.
EBICS: All bank details at a glance for our corporate customers
EBICS (Electronic Banking Internet Communication Standards) will be launched shortly. In particular, EBICS enables you to process payment orders and exchange account information quickly, easily and, of course, securely - with several banks at the same time. This allows you to manage all bank details centrally via the same interface, which saves time and reduces the administrative effort for you.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
