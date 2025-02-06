Second executive order
Trump’s citizenship plans could fail
US President Donald Trump's plan to revoke the citizenship of children of foreign parents could fail. A federal judge in Seattle declared the plan unconstitutional on Thursday and accused Trump of deliberately flouting the law.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that for our president, the rule of law is merely an obstacle to his political goals. For him, the rule of law is something that can be circumvented or simply ignored, whether for political or personal gain," said Judge John Coughenour. The White House is now expected to appeal the decision.
Trump had instructed authorities not to recognize the citizenship of children born in the USA after 19 February 2025 if neither the mother nor the father have US citizenship. As a result, several Democratic-led states and pregnant women filed a lawsuit. According to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, every person born in the USA is automatically entitled to US citizenship.
First ruling on Wednesday
A federal judge in Maryland issued a similar injunction on Wednesday. Civil rights groups had filed a lawsuit there. Trump refers to a subordinate clause in the law, which states that the law only applies to people who are subject to the jurisdiction of the USA. Conservatives have been trying to abolish the right to citizenship for years. Their main focus is on the children of migrants who do not have valid papers.
Ultimately, the case is likely to end up before the US Supreme Court. "There are moments in world history when people look back and ask: 'Where were the lawyers, where were the judges?' At such moments, the rule of law is particularly vulnerable. I will not allow this beacon to go out today," said Judge Coughenour.
In Austria, migrants can only obtain citizenship if they have resided in Austria for at least six years and have not been deported in the past 18 months.
